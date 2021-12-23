IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Purchases $279,090.00 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IKONICS Co. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IKONICS by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

