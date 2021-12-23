IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Head to Head Review

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iris Energy and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.85%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 111.25 -$60.17 million N/A N/A IKONICS $13.43 million 0.00 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) N/A

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A IKONICS -2.66% 11.27% 8.89%

Summary

IKONICS beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

