iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ILIAF has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of iliad stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $147.25 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.14.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

