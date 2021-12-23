Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.62. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

