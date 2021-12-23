Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,666,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Illumina worth $150,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

