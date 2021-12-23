Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 322 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04.

On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00.

ILMN traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $382.29. The stock had a trading volume of 370,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,095. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.89 and a 200-day moving average of $436.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

