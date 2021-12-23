Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Down 6.3%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

