Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.42. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

