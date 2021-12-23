imbrex Achieves Market Cap of $106,981.48 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

