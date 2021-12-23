Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Up 3.1%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 1,038,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 870,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £20.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.84.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

