Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Down 6.1%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.62. 497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

