ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 12,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,890,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

