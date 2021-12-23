ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.24. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

