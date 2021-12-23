Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $86.45 million and $1.98 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars.

