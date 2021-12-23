Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $839.59

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.59 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 886.50 ($11.71). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.69), with a volume of 245,198 shares changing hands.

INCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.02) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 843.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 839.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26.

In other news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,704.08).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.