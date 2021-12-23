Indexed Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1,550.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $820,718.45 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.