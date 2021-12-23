INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €31.80 ($35.73) and last traded at €31.70 ($35.62). Approximately 7,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.00 ($34.83).

INH has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($45.51) price target on INDUS in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $852.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

