InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.83. InfuSystem shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 73,059 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.06.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,008 shares of company stock worth $1,578,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

