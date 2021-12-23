ING Groep NV Acquires 603 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $343.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day moving average is $357.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.