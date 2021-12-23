ING Groep NV Acquires 679 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 782,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Stryker by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $264.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

