ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.29 and its 200 day moving average is $266.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.