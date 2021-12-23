ING Groep NV Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 184,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NYSE FIS opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

