ING Groep NV Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.