ING Groep NV Buys 3,534 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.