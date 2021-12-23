ING Groep NV Buys 9,450 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $645.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $641.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

