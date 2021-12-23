ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 222,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Newmont by 400.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.