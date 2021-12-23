ING Groep NV Has $8.31 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $691.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.02 and a 200-day moving average of $616.23. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.