ING Groep NV Has $9.18 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,149 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.