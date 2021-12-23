ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Athene by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 581,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

