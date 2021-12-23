ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $282.61 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

