ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ING Groep NV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.