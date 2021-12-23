Innova Market Cap Tops $278,275.51 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $278,275.51 and approximately $21.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

