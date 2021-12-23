InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.46

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 14179293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InnovAge in the third quarter worth $253,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in InnovAge by 5,126.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.