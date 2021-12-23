Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 52 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

