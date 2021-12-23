Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Up 0.5%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. 97 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth $3,065,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.