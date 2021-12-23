Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 1,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

