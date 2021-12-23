Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.44

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.95. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.