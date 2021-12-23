Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.44

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.95. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.
In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
