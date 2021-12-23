InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.92. Approximately 87,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 220,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

IPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$31.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.54 million. Analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.7005076 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

