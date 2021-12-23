Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Acquires 35,000 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £16,450 ($21,733.39).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Bernstein purchased 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,368.87).

INSG stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.55 million and a PE ratio of -36.23.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

