Insider Buying: Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Buys 115,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) insider John Davies acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$90,850.00 ($64,432.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments.

