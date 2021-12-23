Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,999. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

