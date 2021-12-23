Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.