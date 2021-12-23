Insider Buying: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE IQV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.01. The company had a trading volume of 499,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,242. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
