Insider Buying: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.01. The company had a trading volume of 499,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,242. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,236,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,959.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 125,534 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $220,120,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

