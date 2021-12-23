Insider Buying: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 14,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

