Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,075.74 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

MDIA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 39,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,730. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.