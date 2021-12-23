Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases 7,835 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

