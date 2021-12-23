Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases 7,835 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.