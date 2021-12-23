Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

NASDAQ SREV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 49,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.90.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.