Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $72.34.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
