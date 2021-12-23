Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.