Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,537 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

SUP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,457. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

