Insider Buying: The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Acquires 3,272 Shares of Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FNLC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $32.63.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

